Seoul-themed goods turn city pride into revenues for small businesses

Seoul’s landmarks, colors and cultural identity are becoming selling points for small businesses, with city-backed merchandise generating more than 114 million won ($84,000) in sales in the first half of 2026.

Seoul Design Foundation said Monday that 90 small businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises selected through its first Seoul Brand Goods Commercialization Contest recorded combined sales of 114.74 million won from February through June.

The initiative helps businesses incorporate Seoul’s city branding and landmarks, including the “Seoul, My Soul” identity and Dongdaemun Design Plaza, into products, while offering opportunities to reach customers through retail stores and pop-up shops.

Twenty-seven participating businesses, including magnet maker Magumagu and bag brand Ashe, generated 13.76 million won in sales during a three-week pop-up at DDP Design Store, the foundation said.

Interest in the program has continued to grow, with 155 businesses submitting 237 product proposals for the second contest, held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 20, according to the foundation.

A total of 149 businesses passed the document screening stage on Oct. 6, with final selections scheduled for November after physical products are reviewed.

Selected businesses will receive free one-year permission to use the “Seoul, My Soul” intellectual property, developed in cooperation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and will be able to produce and sell products incorporating the brand.

The 30 highest-ranked businesses will also receive additional distribution opportunities, including short-term placement at DDP Design Store, bonus points in consideration for regular store placement in 2027, and support for entering Seoul My Soul Shop.

Separately, the foundation has selected five small businesses to develop collaborative products inspired by Seoul’s culture and everyday life: Studio Hands, Greenflare, Igamgak, Grayjuice and Moss.

Their products are on display at “Seoul Piece Shop,” a pop-up store at ZZON in Seongsu-dong running Oct. 14-25 as part of the 2026 Seoul Design Week off-site exhibition.

Visitors can also create personalized T-shirts featuring Seoul-inspired imagery and key rings using a selection of stamps, with the shop open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except Oct. 25, when it closes at 6 p.m.

The foundation aims to diversify its merchandise development through open competitions and direct partnerships with competitive small businesses, creating a cycle that benefits both local companies and consumers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.