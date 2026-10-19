Lotte World Aquarium offers up-close look at capybara, otter behavior

Lotte World Aquarium in Songpa District, southeastern Seoul, has launched a series of tailored behavioral enrichment programs for its capybaras and Asian small-clawed otters, giving visitors an up-close view of the animals' natural instincts and playful routines.

Timed to celebrate World Animal Day — an annual global event observed on Oct. 4 to advocate for animal welfare and foster deeper bonds between humans and nature — the special activities took place on Oct. 2 and Friday inside the aquarium's main animal habitats.

Designed around the unique biological traits and natural habits of each species, the initiative introduced fresh environmental stimuli to encourage problem-solving and curiosity. For the capybaras, aquarists constructed scarecrow-shaped toys woven from hay and packed with seasonal autumn treats. The novel objects prompted the world's largest rodents to forage, inspect and interact with their food in ways that mimic wild behaviors.

Meanwhile, the nimble Asian small-clawed otters received tactile enrichment setups featuring autumn pine cones, chestnuts and various textured materials. The unfamiliar shapes stimulated the otters' keen senses and dexterity, keeping them actively engaged as they maneuvered through their enclosure.

Throughout the interactive sessions, aquarium staff were on hand to guide spectators through the experience. Aquarists delivered live commentary explaining how targeted enrichment enhances mental and physical well-being, translating complex animal husbandry concepts into accessible educational moments for visitors of all ages.

Located inside Lotte World Mall, the aquarium emphasized that these celebrations are part of a broader commitment to wildlife education. Officials noted plans to continuously expand educational programs and direct encounters that foster respect for life and highlight ecosystem conservation. By offering transparent glimpses into animal care, the venue aims to inspire the public to reflect on the vital importance of protecting species and preserving their natural habitats worldwide.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.