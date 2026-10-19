From the royal stone courtyards of Gyeongbok Palace to international cultural centers in Canada, Japan and Denmark, the timeless elegance of "hanbok" — Korea’s traditional attire — is stepping into the spotlight.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, launched the ninth annual Hanbok Culture Week, Monday. Running through Oct. 25, the weeklong celebration spans over 410 locations worldwide, blending centuries-old heritage with modern design through interactive exhibits, runway showcases and public workshops.

Anchored by Hanbok Day, Wednesday, the initiative aims to revitalize interest in traditional clothing and encourage people to incorporate hanbok into everyday life. The main ceremony takes place at the National Museum of Korea’s Open Plaza in Seoul, featuring a minister’s commendation award ceremony for prominent figures promoting hanbok culture, followed by the Hanbok Embracing Light evening fashion show.

The runway presentation draws artistic inspiration from mother-of-pearl craftsmanship, reinterpreting classic silhouettes through dynamic color and illumination. It will be accompanied by a musical performance from Kim Yoon-ah, lead singer of rock band Jaurim, before concluding with a grand traditional folk performance by Yeonhui Connect I-Eul.

Throughout the week, visitors wearing hanbok can enjoy special perks and cultural discounts across the country. Major landmarks, including Lotte World and Seoul Sky, are offering admission discounts of up to 50 percent through Oct. 31, while venues like the National Gugak Center are cutting ticket prices for traditional musical performances.

Beyond the capital, regional hubs are staging localized festivities. In Jeonju, artisans will lead workshops on handcrafting traditional clothing accessories, while the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City hosts exhibitions spotlighting natural fabric dyeing techniques.

The global reach of the festival underscores how hanbok continues to evolve from historical heritage into a dynamic cultural export. By bridging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary street fashion and pop culture, organizers hope the annual event fosters deeper appreciation for the garment's aesthetic value both at home and abroad.

"Hanbok is a cherished cultural heritage that has accompanied our lives for generations, as well as a living asset that continues to develop today," Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said. "We hope this week encourages more people to wear and enjoy hanbok in their daily lives."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.