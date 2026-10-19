FEBC-Korea celebrates 70th anniversary of gospel broadcasting

Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC)-Korea marked its 70th anniversary with a three-day series of commemorative events across Busan and Seoul, reaffirming its dedication to gospel broadcasting and outlining a new media mission and vision.

The anniversary program took place from Thursday to Saturday, bringing together government officials, religious leaders, international guests and over 12,000 listeners to celebrate seven decades of broadcasting ministry.

The celebration kicked off on Thursday at the Busan Concert Hall with the 35th FEBC National Choir Festival, marking the first time the annual event took place in Busan since its inception in 1976.

Around 1,200 choir members and orchestra musicians from seven top church choirs presented sacred classical works, concluding with a joint performance of Handel's "Hallelujah" by a 340-member choir under conductor Park Shin-hwa.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo and former Canadian Minister of Public Safety Stockwell Day attended the musical gathering alongside local church leaders and overseas delegates.

On Friday, a celebratory luncheon took place at the Grand Lotte Seoul in central Seoul, drawing about 600 prominent guests from political, diplomatic, business and religious circles.

Attendees included former President Lee Myung-bak, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and foreign ambassadors to Korea.

During the event, Dr. Bob Jones III, chancellor emeritus of Bob Jones University, presented FEBC-Korea Chairman Rev. Billy Kim with a lifetime achievement award for his lifelong commitment to broadcasting ministry and spreading the gospel.

The festivities culminated on Saturday with the FEBC-Korea Homecoming Day and commemorative concert at Hanyang University in Seoul.

Over 12,000 supporters and listeners gathered for interactive media booths, historical exhibitions, broadcasting experiences and outdoor performances.

The concert featured various guest performers including veteran singers Kim Se-hwan, Yun Hyeong-ju and Cho Young-nam, alongside musical actor Cha Ji-yeon, who premiered "God Is Doing a New Thing," the official 70th anniversary tribute song co-written by Rev. Kim.

"This milestone allows us to reflect on 70 years of grace while setting a new benchmark for the next century of media mission," Rev. Kim said. "FEBC-Korea will continue to dedicate its ministry to the peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula through the gospel and the spiritual growth of the next generation."