Imagine a yellow dining table stretching 400 meters across the Han River, laden with crispy, golden-fried chicken and packed with 2,000 enthusiastic foodies. That is precisely how Seoul plans to say goodbye to cars on Jamsu Bridge this weekend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it will host "Jamsu Bridge Chicken Day" Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm, bringing down the curtain on this season's popular car-free festival. The mouthwatering event serves as a grand finale for the 50-year-old lower deck of Banpo Bridge before it permanently closes to vehicular traffic on Oct. 26 to begin its transformation into a dedicated pedestrian park.

In Seoul, few culinary pairings are as sacred as "chimaek" — crispy Korean fried chicken paired with cold beer — enjoyed alfresco along the riverbanks. The city is taking that beloved picnic tradition to unprecedented heights.

The centerpiece of the festival is a massive, bright-yellow "Chicken Table" capable of seating 1,000 diners at once. Two 90-minute feast sessions — scheduled for 4 pm and 6 pm — will accommodate a total of 2,000 lucky participants selected through online advance reservations.

A stellar lineup of 10 poultry powerhouses will be serving up their finest cuts.

Major nationwide franchises such as BBQ, Puradak, Mom’s Touch and Mexicana will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with legendary regional staples. Among them is Sokcho's famous Mansuk Dakgangjeong, renowned for its sweet and crunchy glazed chicken bites, and Oneul Tongdak, a Seoul institution that has been frying up its secret family recipe since 1977.

For serious connoisseurs, a specialized tasting panel of 100 preselected Korean and international guests will embark on an ambitious culinary marathon: sampling 25 distinct pieces of chicken, each representing a local eatery from one of Seoul’s 25 administrative districts.

Beyond the feast, visitors can explore the "K-Chicken Belt" exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute, which maps out iconic fried chicken destinations across the country.

As night falls, the famous Moonlight Rainbow Fountain cascading from Banpo Bridge overhead will glow in vibrant yellow to honor the day's star dish.

“For the final installment of this season’s ‘Submerged Bridge Walk Festival’ on Sunday, we have prepared a special event themed around everyone’s favorite food: chicken,” said Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters. “We hope citizens, tourists, as well as brand representatives and small business owners from across the industry come together at Jamsu Bridge — soon to be transformed into a permanent pedestrian bridge — to celebrate the festival's grand finale.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.