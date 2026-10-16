Seoul's 32 core landmarks, policies captured in single 3D poster

Seoul is bringing 32 landmarks and public initiatives together in one intricate 3D illustration, turning everyday city life into a colorful visual story designed to show how public policy shapes residents’ daily experiences.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled the poster, titled “Healthy Seoul, Shining Seoulites,” on Friday. The poster featured initiatives spanning transportation, health, social welfare and public spaces.

Among the programs depicted are the Hangang Bus service, the Wrist Doctor 9988 health management initiative, the city’s campaign to combat loneliness, the Seoul International Garden Show and Seoul Moonlight Night Market.

The poster follows a 2024 project, called Seoul, Where the Extraordinary Becomes Everyday, and was created in collaboration with Superfiction, a global design studio known for working with brands including Nike, Samsung Electronics and Porsche.

The illustration centers on the idea that public policies come to life when residents experience them, depicting 3D characters moving through an energetic day across Seoul.

Rather than presenting initiatives as lists of information, the city said, the artwork invites viewers to explore interconnected scenes and discover the meaning of individual policies through the characters and their surroundings.

The city also emphasized its use of detailed 3D modeling to create every character and scene, distinguishing the project from imagery generated quickly using artificial intelligence tools.

The poster became available to the public on Friday through selected cultural venues, retail locations and cafes, including The Hyundai Seoul, Seoul Gallery and Seoul Museum of Art.

Distribution points also include Seoul My Soul shops at Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Seoul Tourism Plaza, as well as the Seoul Museum of Art’s third-floor art bookstore.

"When public transit, health care and culture connect smoothly in daily life, people live healthier lives — and that is what truly improves quality of life," said Kim Hyung-rae, director general of public relations at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We'll continue working alongside citizens to make Seoul a better place to live."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.