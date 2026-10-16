Seoul lands 12 new MICE events at IMEX America trade show

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) secured 12 new international events and held 343 business meetings at IMEX America 2026, the largest MICE trade show in the Americas, the organization said.

MICE stands for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The term covers business events that bring large groups of visitors.

The city ran its own Seoul pavilion at the show, held Tuesday through Thursday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. It was joined by 10 members of the Seoul MICE Alliance, a network of local hotels and event companies, under the banner “TEAM SEOUL.”

Members included Grand Hyatt Seoul, Conrad Seoul, Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences.

Instead of hosting open events for all attendees, the delegation focused on in-depth talks with key buyers who have the authority to choose event venues, the STO said. It collected contact details for about 340 such buyers on site.

More than 300 buyers attended a Seoul Happy Hour networking event themed on “chimaek,” the popular Korean pairing of fried chicken and beer.

On Wednesday, the STO held a separate briefing for INCON, a global alliance of professional conference organizers. About 20 senior officials from member companies, including in Canada and Mexico, attended.

The pavilion also featured a large photo wall and a new promotional video starring Karina and Winter of K-pop girl group aespa, Seoul’s honorary tourism ambassadors for 2026.

"The MICE industry is a high-value sector that encourages large groups to stay long-term and generates significant economic ripple effects across various related industries, including accommodation, tourism, and food and beverage," said Kim Byung-min, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization.

"We will make active efforts to translate the business meetings and global buyer networks secured at IMEX America into actual hosting of events, thereby boosting Seoul's international MICE competitiveness and contributing to the vitalization of the local economy."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.