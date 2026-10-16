Seoul animal festival brings dogs, sports, live music to city parks

Seoul is turning three weekends in October into a celebration of animals, bringing dog walks, canine sports competitions, live music and adoption events to parks across the city in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

The Seoul Animal Happiness Week runs from Oct. 17-31, with events at Yeouido Hangang Park, World Cup Park’s Peace Plaza and Oil Tank Culture Park in Sangam, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The opening weekend, Oct. 17-18, features the Animal Happiness Festa at Yeouido Hangang Park, where 500 teams of dogs and their owners are expected to take part in a group walk along the Han River.

Other activities include a showcase celebrating families who have adopted abandoned dogs, an adoption event called Pimki Red Carpet and interactive programs highlighting the welfare of companion, farm, wild and laboratory animals.

The following weekend, Oct. 24-25, Seoul Petlympics will bring dogs and their owners together for competitions at World Cup Park, with events designed for beginners as well as experienced handlers.

Activities include a 4-kilometer dog walk, agility competitions featuring invited national team athletes, dog dancing and Frisbee contests.

The final event, Seoul Daengnyang Days, takes place Oct. 31 at Oil Tank Culture Park, offering performances, exhibitions and film screenings for pet owners and people without pets.

Singer Kim Na-young and entertainer Haha are scheduled to perform at a live concert, while the Korean film “My Heart Puppy” will be screened in the evening.

The program also includes talks by pet influencer One Shot Hansol, veterinarian Seol Chae-hyun and other guests, alongside an exhibition featuring works by emerging artists who depict animals.

"We hope this Seoul Animal Happiness Week will serve as an opportunity for people to bond with their pets, create cherished memories, and reflect on the true meaning of animal protection," said Kim Young-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Garden City Bureau. "We will do our utmost in preparing and managing the event to ensure that both pet owners and non-pet owners can participate safely and have a great time."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.