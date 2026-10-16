Running alongside the stone walls of historic Jongmyo Shrine in central Seoul lies the Jongno jewelry district, a cluster of brick buildings and crowded storefronts that serves as the beating heart of Korea’s precious metals industry.

Concentrating roughly 20 percent of the nation’s jewelry manufacturing operations and more than 3,000 related businesses — spanning design studios, metal refineries, gemologists and retail showcases — the quarter handles over 70 percent of all gold and jewelry transactions nationwide. For decades, it has operated quietly behind the scenes, powering the country's fine jewelry market from raw melting pots to final sales counters.

To celebrate that rich lineage, local authorities are opening the quarter’s private workshops to the public. On Oct. 24, the district will launch the K-Jewelry Jongno Festival, transforming the historic pedestrian alleyways near Jongmyo Shrine into an open-air artisanal studio from noon to 9 p.m. Under this year’s banner, "The Street Where Jewelry Is Born, Jongno," the event shines a light on the neighborhood's rare status as a self-contained creative ecosystem that embraces every stage of fine metalwork.

Starting at 1 p.m., visitors can participate in 14 hands-on craft programs along Donhwamun-ro 10-gil, crafting personalized pieces alongside veteran artisans. Master metalsmiths with decades of bench experience will offer live demonstrations of intricate metal polishing, custom initial engraving, and gemstone reset consultations. At the nearby Seoul Jewelry Center along Seosulla Street, guests can even try their hand at crafting bespoke rings.

Outside the workshops, a main stage near the entrance of Seosulla Street will host live jewelry auctions at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., offering items below market value. At 3 p.m., a specialized runway show dubbed Hangeul Becomes Design will showcase contemporary pieces incorporating traditional Korean typography. A parallel mineral exhibition at the Ibis Ambassador Seoul Insadong will feature rare gems alongside free appraisal services for guests bringing family heirlooms.

Across the district, 20 home-grown brands will set up pop-up boutiques along Seosulla Street, with neighboring shops offering 10 to 20 percent discounts throughout the day to welcome autumn visitors.

"Jongno is where Korean jewelry is first envisioned, forged, and presented," said Jongno District chief Yoo Chan-jong. "We hope this festival allows citizens to see that journey firsthand and rediscover the extraordinary craftsmanship carved into these streets."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.