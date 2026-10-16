Gangnam Global Festa brings K-culture experiences to foreign visitors

Gangnam, the bustling district in southern Seoul made famous around the globe by K-pop and its high-end lifestyle, will transform into a celebration of Korean culture and international exchange later this month, offering hands-on activities, traditional performances and music for foreign residents and visitors.

Gangnam District will host the Gangnam Global Festa on Oct. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Gangnam Square near Exit 11 of Gangnam Station, bringing together international visitors and local residents for an afternoon of cultural experiences.

The event aims to introduce visitors to Korea’s traditional heritage and contemporary cultural trends while creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect.

A K-culture experience zone will offer activities including making traditional Korean "gat" hat keychains inspired by the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” preparing "dalgona" candy, creating "norigae" ornaments and crafting keychains featuring names written in "Hunminjeongeum," the original Korean writing system.

Visitors will also be able to receive face painting featuring the Korean national flag, adding another hands-on activity to the festival lineup.

Stage performances will showcase both Korean traditions and international themes, opening with a performance by the Gangnam Global Village Choir, which will sing “One Fine Day in October” and “We Are the World.”

The program will also feature a Korean traditional hand-drum dance performed by foreign participants, a demonstration of traditional Korean wedding attire and a performance by a Korean traditional music band.

Organizers said the event’s location near Gangnam Station, a major destination for tourists and a busy commercial district, would offer an opportunity to introduce Korean culture to international audiences while encouraging cultural exchange with local residents.

"This event will serve as a meaningful occasion for foreign residents and tourists to come together, deeply understand, and enjoy Korean culture," said Gangnam District chief Cho Sung-myung. "Matching Gangnam's status as a world-class global city, we will continue to expand opportunities for exchange where diverse cultures can coexist and closely communicate."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.