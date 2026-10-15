Seoul rooftop festival brings 7 regions' fall flavors, travel gems to city center

Seoul is bringing the flavors, festivals and hidden destinations of seven regions across Korea to a rooftop overlooking Deoksu Palace’s stone-wall road, offering city dwellers a chance to plan their next autumn getaway without leaving the capital.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization will host Local Trip Fall Picnic from Oct. 21-25 at the Regional Tourism Antenna Shop in central Seoul, with activities running daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This event is an opportunity to experience the unique charm of local regions right in the heart of Seoul and discover new travel destinations,” said Cho Seong-ho, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau. “We will strengthen tourism cooperation to ensure that journeys beginning in Seoul lead to actual visits to regional areas and help vitalize local economies.”

The five-day event will feature tourism information, regional food and locally made products from Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong Province, North Gyeongsang Province, Andong, North Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.

Visitors can discover wellness retreats and leisure destinations in Gyeonggi, festivals and nighttime attractions in South Chungcheong, and seasonal festivals in North Gyeongsang, while browsing specialty liquor from Andong, tourism products from North Jeolla and souvenirs from Gangwon and Jeju.

Local food and beverage brands will offer treats made with regional ingredients, including apple-based desserts from Mila Pla, Yeoju-inspired offerings from Soundish, as well as drinks and desserts featuring Jeju citrus and Gangwon-grown wasabi leaves.

The event will also feature a Seoul exhibition highlighting the city’s Seoul Edition 25 attractions, which represent distinctive tourism destinations across the capital’s 25 districts, alongside information about major seasonal events, including drone light shows.

Hands-on activities will include making landmark key rings inspired by the seven participating regions, sampling traditional regional liquor and tossing rings toward signs pointing to potential travel destinations.

Visitors can also collect stamps by stopping at regional promotional booths, hunt for hidden messages and enjoy busking performances through the Live in Every Corner program.

The Regional Tourism Antenna Shop, which opened opposite Seoul City Hall in September 2025, has welcomed more than 220,000 visitors cumulatively this year, serving as a downtown platform for promoting destinations and products from across Korea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.