Seoul is inviting visitors to experience the capital on their own terms through a new campaign that showcases how the city's architecture, history and cultural landmarks can be enjoyed by everyone, including travelers with accessibility needs. The initiative brings together two internationally acclaimed artists who offer distinct perspectives on navigating the city.

The Seoul Tourism Organization is releasing two videos under the campaign “Own Your Way, Find Your Seoul,” featuring Japanese wheelchair dancer Kenta Kambara and British contemporary artist Ryan Gander.

The campaign promotes universal tourism, an approach aimed at making travel convenient and enjoyable for people with disabilities, older adults, pregnant women, families with infants and their companions.

The first video, “Inspiration,” released Thursday, follows Kambara, who visited Korea to participate in the 2026 Korea International Accessible Dance Festival, known as KIADA 2026.

His itinerary includes Dongdaemun Design Plaza, an architectural landmark known as DDP; Oil Tank Culture Park, a former petroleum storage site transformed into a cultural complex; and Seoul Dal, an attraction offering aerial views of the city.

Through these visits, the video highlights Seoul’s contemporary architecture, urban regeneration projects and panoramic cityscapes, showing how travelers can discover the capital in different ways.

The second video, “Exploration,” is scheduled for release Oct. 22 and features Gander, who visited Korea to participate in “The Find Seoul,” a public art project held during Frieze Seoul.

The artist explores Namsangol Hanok Village, Deoksu Palace and the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, highlighting the city’s blend of traditional heritage and contemporary culture.

The campaign aims to show that universal tourism goes beyond improving physical access, emphasizing that visitors should be able to enjoy meaningful experiences and discover new perspectives regardless of their circumstances.

Both videos will be available in Korean and English through Visit Seoul’s YouTube and social media channels and Seoul Danurim Tourism’s social media accounts.

Online quiz events tied to the videos will run from Thursday through Tuesday for the first release and from Oct. 22-27 for the second, with prizes awarded to selected participants.

The organization said the campaign seeks to convey the message that everyone can enjoy travel in their own way, adding that the organization would continue working to make Seoul accessible to all visitors.

“Through the eyes of two artists experiencing Seoul in their own distinct ways, this universal tourism campaign aims to convey an inspiring message — that anyone can enjoy travel in a way that is uniquely their own,” said Kim Byung-min, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization.

“We hope this campaign highlights the value of universal tourism for citizens and visitors alike, and we will continue our efforts to build a Seoul where everyone — including people with disabilities, seniors, pregnant women, and young children — can travel without barriers.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.