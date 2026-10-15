Seoul concert turns local shopping receipts into front-row seats

A quick bite at a neighborhood eatery or a purchase from a local shop could score music fans a front-row spot at Seoul Plaza, where a two-day festival is turning everyday consumer spending into concert tickets as part of efforts to give small businesses a boost.

Seoul Global Art Night with Receipt Concert, sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and organized by Seoul Shinmun Daily, will run Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. on a specially built stage at Seoul Plaza.

Visitors who present receipts totaling at least 30,000 won (about $22) from small businesses in Seoul during October can access a designated seating area near the stage, with multiple receipts accepted and verification limited to once per person each day.

Admission remains free for visitors without qualifying receipts, although seating areas will differ depending on verification.

The festival aims to encourage spending at restaurants, cafes and shops around City Hall before and after performances, while giving visitors a chance to discover Korean music and dance.

Friday’s program will feature traditional Korean music performances under “Pungnyu Seoul,” with Kim Su-in, Ko Young-yeol, Yoo Tae-pyeong-yang and Lee Bong-geun, followed by popular music under “Soul Seoul.”

The evening lineup includes Lee Mu-jin, Kassy, Gummy and Kim Kwang-jin.

Saturday will bring the 2026 K-pop Cover Dance Festival World Final, featuring teams from 13 countries, followed by “Seoul Street Wave,” with performances by Auspicious, 1MILLION Amazon, Rock & Roll Crew and Hanya.

A special exhibition area will showcase products from outstanding small and medium-sized businesses selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Organizers also hope to attract international visitors attending the K-pop dance competition, encouraging them to combine performances with shopping and dining in central Seoul.

“Nighttime culture is a key element that expands leisure options for citizens, drives tourism and spending and boosts the city's overall vitality,” said Min Su-hong, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Culture Bureau.

“We will continue to expand nighttime cultural content that reflects Seoul’s unique identity, while strengthening ties with tourism and local business districts, creating a city where rich cultural experiences translate into a vibrant nightlife economy.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.