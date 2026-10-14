As autumn settles over the capital, Seoul’s riverside will come alive with music on Oct. 24, when the annual Seoul Music Festival takes over Nodeul Island.

Featuring a diverse lineup of rock, folk and ballads, the one-day event offers free concerts and immersive musical experiences against the backdrop of the Han River.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the 2026 festival will feature its main concert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. under the theme “Good music stories told by Seoul,” bringing together artists from different generations and musical traditions.

The lineup includes Paul Kim, Kwon Jin-ah, Oksang Dalbit, Kim Chang-wan Band, Chudahye Chagis and Nerd Connection, with GLL scheduled to perform before the main program.

Launched in 2019, the festival has become a signature music event offering residents and visitors free access to live performances and cultural activities.

Beyond the concert, visitors can explore record exhibitions and listening stations organized in collaboration with the Korean Music Awards, as well as busking performances, music talk shows, photo booths and karaoke.

The public programs begin at noon at Nodeul Square, giving visitors several hours to explore the festival before the evening performances.

Advance reservations sold out in one minute after opening Sept. 30, according to the city.

Although tickets for the main concert are no longer available, organizers said standing-room viewing may be possible in designated open areas, depending on conditions at the venue.

Those unable to attend in person can watch a live broadcast through Live Seoul, the city’s online streaming platform, while daytime activities remain open to visitors without reservations.

Nodeul Island opened a newly renovated waterfront area on Sept. 18 as the first stage of Seoul’s plan to transform the site into Nodeul Global Art Island by 2030.

The expanded waterfront includes new gardens and a 1.5-kilometer circular walking trail, with additional projects planned to create performance and cultural spaces across the island.

Min Su-hong, head of the city’s Culture Headquarters, said the festival would offer audiences a chance to enjoy music against the Han River’s autumn sunset.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



