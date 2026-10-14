Songpa District in southeastern Seoul — home to the city’s iconic Olympic Park — will host its 26th annual cultural festival starting Wednesday, blending ancient heritage with modern K-pop and contemporary Korean culture. The event takes place at the park’s 88 Lawn Plaza.

The festival, which is happening at Olympic Park's 88 Lawn Plaza, will open Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. with a welcome drone show featuring 900 drones, alongside media art and contemporary dance performances.

The opening program will include “O Fortuna” performed by the Songpa District Symphony Orchestra, along with performances by tenors Yoon Jung-soo, Jin Sung-won and Lee Dong-myung.

K-pop and hip-hop performers Davichi and Loco will take the stage later that evening, followed by another large-scale drone display.

The next day will focus on community participation, opening with the musical gala “Standing by the River,” which reinterprets the Baekjae period (18 B.C.-660 A.D.) legend of Domi Ferry.

Residents from across the district will then perform in the Hanmaeum Eoull Madang program, showcasing talents cultivated at local community centers.

Sunday’s closing concert will combine traditional and contemporary sounds, featuring an ensemble of 30 geomungo players, traditional vocal performances and fusion artist Lee Bong-geun.

K-pop group Kep1er and hip-hop duo Dynamicduo will headline the finale.

Beyond the main stage, visitors can explore more than 20 activities, including Baekje costume experiences, craft workshops, a children’s play zone and a cypress wood playground.

A market featuring 17 participating organizations will offer Korean food.

Songpa said the festival had become a source of pride for the district’s residents, combining local history with cultural performances and community participation.

“Rooted in the history of the ancient Baekje Kingdom, the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival has grown over the years into Songpa District’s flagship event — a celebration blending culture, arts and community participation that brings immense pride to our 650,000 residents,” said Songpa District Mayor Seo Kang-suk.

“This year, we will deliver an unforgettable experience through a massive stage, top-tier performances and rich interactive programs. I invite everyone to come and enjoy the romance of autumn.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.