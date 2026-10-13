Smart Life Week draws record crowds as Seoul showcases AI urban future

Seoul’s annual flagship showcase for artificial intelligence (AI) and smart city technology drew roughly 87,000 visitors this year, a 45 percent surge from last year that reflects mounting public interest in urban tech, city officials said Tuesday.

Smart Life Week 2026 was held from Oct. 6 to 8 at Coex in Gangnam District. The city said the turnout reflected strong public interest in AI and robot technology that could change daily life and the future of cities.

This year’s event brought together 110 cities from 52 countries, along with 302 companies and 101 institutions, to share technology and experience in using AI for urban innovation.

To help Korean small businesses and startups expand overseas, the event hosted 379 business meetings with foreign cities, buyers and investors. A total of 91 buyers, 46 from Korea and 45 from abroad, reviewed Korean companies’ technology and discussed sales and investment opportunities.

These included 40 Present for Your City sessions, which matched the policy needs of overseas cities with Korean firms’ AI, robot and smart city technology, and 339 investor relations meetings between companies and investors or buyers.

City officials, businesses and experts from around the world also shared cases of AI-driven urban innovation at international programs including the Mayors Forum and the Global CDO Forum, a gathering of city chief digital officers.

The event focused on “physical AI,” meaning AI built into machines such as robots that move and work in the real world. At the Smart Life Week Showroom, visitors saw how Seoul plans to use AI in public administration, safety, care services, transportation and education. The Seoul AI Robot Show featured humanoid, four-legged, wearable and service robots, along with robot performances, sports and hands-on robot controls.

The city plans to grow the event into a global AI platform. It will also help participating companies turn their meetings into contracts, pilot projects and investment, and expand AI and smart government exchanges with overseas cities.

“Smart Life Week was where Seoul answered the question of who technology should serve, with people-centered innovation,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.

“We will lead warm AI innovation that citizens can feel and be the most reliable salesman connecting our promising companies with cities and businesses around the world.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.