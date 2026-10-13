Bread, pizza, fish: Seoul unveils GPS art running trails

Seoul has created three running routes that trace the shapes of a loaf of bread, a slice of pizza and a fish on a map, and will hold an event for runners who complete them starting Wednesday, the city government said Tuesday.

The routes are part of what is known as “art running,” in which runners use the GPS function of a running app to record their route. Following a set path draws a picture on the app’s map.

The city said it designed the routes to connect Korea’s growing running culture with local tourism and give people a new way to visit sites chosen for Seoul Edition 25. The project aims to promote lesser-known local spots as tourist attractions beyond well-known landmarks. In July, residents voted to select 25 sites, one in each of Seoul’s 25 districts.

The 1.4-kilometer “bread run” circles Seoul Forest, a large park in eastern Seoul, and is linked to D Museum, a Seoul Edition 25 site. Runners can visit nearby bakeries and the museum’s exhibitions afterward. The event runs through Oct. 31.

The roughly 6-kilometer “pizza run” around Maeheon Citizen’s Forest, a park in southern Seoul and another Seoul Edition 25 site, draws a pizza slice. Runners are encouraged to visit nearby pizza restaurants or have a fall picnic in the park.

The shorter “fish run” covers about 2 kilometers near Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, where runners can enjoy raw fish, sushi and other seafood after finishing.

To join the event, participants run one of the routes while recording it on an app such as Strava, Garmin or Nike Run Club. They then post the completed GPS image on Instagram with the hashtag #seouledition25 and submit it through an online form. Details are available on the city government’s website.

The city is also working with Cltoo, a channel specializing in running-based sports travel, to introduce the routes, nearby attractions and food.

"Running has expanded beyond a simple workout into a way of traveling to discover new places and neighborhoods," said Cho Seong-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.

"Through this Art Run, we hope residents and tourists alike can experience Seoul Edition 25 landmarks in a fresh light, enjoy local eateries and neighborhood businesses, and discover new charms across the city."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.