When YouTuber Inevitable Yunhwa walked into North Korean restaurants in China, she spoke nothing but English, convinced she was passing as a foreigner, only to realize while editing the footage at home that she looked unmistakably South Korean and that the staff had most likely let her slide.

Born in 1999, Yunhwa is a religious studies graduate who once planned to go to law school. Now, she runs one of the more unusual channels on the Korean side of YouTube.

Since posting her first video in February 2024, she has drawn 570,000 subscribers as of Monday, not with "mukbangs" (eating broadcasts) or daily vlogs but with long, meticulously edited videos that take her into one-star motels and bars, villages run by religious groups with criminal histories and North Korean state-run restaurants.

She insists she is not a journalist, yet her audience increasingly holds her to the standards of one, a tension that shapes nearly every decision she makes as she sets her sights on viewers beyond Korea.

6-month experiment

The channel was never meant to last. Yunhwa had quit her office job to prepare for law school. Expecting the years of studying ahead to leave room for little else, she gave herself six months to try posting on Youtube first before pursuing a law degree.

She was inspired by the one-star review format from American YouTuber Ryan Trahan, whose work she had found through an algorithm tuned to English language content, and she started with little more than the question of why no one in Korea was doing the same.

"At first, I was mostly following his style," she told The Korea Times during an interview in central Seoul, Tuesday. "But it worked, because it was content that had already been proven in the U.S. market."

The early success settled the question of law school, and so did her memory of office life, which she described as so draining that she would "walk from the company gate to the entrance with her eyes closed, half asleep."

In her two years of being a Youtuber, she said, she has never once agreed with those who perceive content creation as harder, and she has "no plans" to return to a corporate job.

Bite across border

Of all her projects, the visits to five or six North Korean restaurants in China were the ones she found most nerve-wracking, and the ones that demanded the most deliberation.

Her reason for going was rooted in her family. With one grandfather a Korean War veteran and the other a Vietnam War veteran, she said she could hardly feel warmly toward the North, but she believed South Koreans could not judge the political and diplomatic issues clearly without first understanding the culture across the border.

"If we don't know the other side, our view of those issues can't be right," she said.

She spent two weeks deciding whether to make the videos, wary of how the subject might land in South Korea's polarized political climate, and confirmed that visiting the restaurants is not illegal, though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against it. She opened the series by explaining her family background, and viewers, she said, accepted it.

No other project made her as nervous each time she walked through the door, not even her trips inside cult villages. She got through three or four restaurants by speaking English and was turned away at others after speaking Korean.

Most North Korean-run restaurants in China are barred from serving South Koreans.

The details she brought back proved as memorable as the premise — food that disappointed her, servers who all seemed to fit a single ideal of tall, slender elegance and a waitress who talked her out of ordering a 200,000 won ($149) dish, perhaps doubting that a young South Korean woman could pay for it.

Bar that keeps rising

As her uploads piled up, Yunhwa learned from viewer comments that Korean viewers expect something American audiences rarely demand, namely that the businesses she visits be protected even when the content is critical. She now refuses to upload a video until every name is blurred.

"Korean viewers react to network broadcasters, the press and YouTubers in much the same way and hold them to the same moral standards," she said. "No one thinks it's fine for a YouTuber to be a little unethical."

The care has only raised expectations. After she blurred everything in a video about a roadside motel she had visited simply to experience, viewers wrote in to say she should also have erased the elevator's serial number, since it could identify the business.

"The more I erase and protect, the higher people's expectations get," she said, admitting that keeping up is hard. She had once dreamed of becoming a reporter who goes undercover in new religious movements.

Yet she credits those same viewers with pushing her to improve. She incorporates their feedback into each edit and urges newcomers to start with her latest videos rather than her early ones.

"Please don't watch the old ones," she said, laughing. "I was so bad."

One-woman operation

That level of care comes at a cost. Her boyfriend operates the camera, but everything from brainstorming to editing falls to her, which means ideas she has now will not reach viewers until next year and uploads have sometimes come only once every four weeks.

The ideas themselves come from watching relentlessly, including foreign content as far afield as India, and she said she has more in the pipeline than she can produce.

Some videos require months of deliberation. She shot a video about living with a psychopath in October but held it until the following February while deciding how to present it.

She has asked her agency, Dooho Corporation, to hire an editor, aiming to upload once a week on a fixed day, and new videos have appeared more frequently in recent weeks.

In person, she is strikingly petite, yet she meets questions with a steady, unflinching gaze and a confident voice, breaking easily into a disarming smile. That small frame, she said, has been an unexpected asset, putting owners and believers at ease in a way a towering man might not.

She grew up on Disney Channel shows like "Hannah Montana," which she watched without subtitles, and on early American and British YouTube, yet has never been to the United States, where she hopes to film before launching a separate English language channel with content similar to what she makes now.

Her videos currently carry no English subtitles, which she said she has no time to add, and she doubts they would bring meaningful growth abroad anyway.

"Korea's audience is a fixed-size pie," she said. "To expand, I need to target overseas markets."

Her ambitions have also stretched beyond YouTube. After watching the horror film "Obsession" by Curry Barker, a fellow YouTuber-turned-director born the same year as she was, she said she felt a sharp pang of envy and began to dream of making a film of her own.

For viewers put off by the darker corners her channel explores, she offered a reassurance that also explains the care she takes with them.

"If you watch to the end, they're not dangerous or dark stories," she said. "Think of them as videos by an optimist."