Books are almost universally judged by the text on their pages, but a new exhibition in Seoul invites audiences to look beyond words and consider how paper, typography and binding can elevate a physical volume into a standalone work of art.

Presented by Seoul Art Book Bogo — a public cultural facility operated in tandem with the Korean Publishers Association — “Artbookgraphy: A Landscape Where Art and Publishing Intersect” runs through Dec. 6 in Guro District in western Seoul. The exhibition, which opened Wednesday, marks the venue’s first major survey dedicated to the medium since its founding in 2022.

Unlike trade publications, art books intentionally fuse tactile form with thematic substance, treating cover materials, graphic layouts and structural binding as core components of artistic expression.

“An art book is more than text and images — it is an artwork enjoyed through its cover, paper texture and the very act of turning its pages,” said Oh Ji-eun, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Library. “We hope this exhibition encourages visitors to see books through a fresh lens and discover the multifaceted charm of art books.”

Five creative collectives participate in the exhibition, each probing different dimensions of the craft, ranging from the classification and production of art books to unconventional methods of distribution and material experimentation. The exhibition layout, designed by the Seoul-based design group AABB, is arranged as a conceptual map, guiding visitors through the medium's landscape as they navigate the gallery.

Complementing the main displays is Art Book Square, an interactive installation gathering concise definitions of art books provided by international publishers and curators, alongside a schedule of artist-led workshops.

Seoul Art Book Bogo houses a permanent collection of approximately 19,000 art publications in the basement facility of the Gocheok Sky Dome complex. Admission to the exhibition is free, with no advance reservations required. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and extends hours until 8 p.m. on weekends and public holidays. It is closed on Mondays.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.