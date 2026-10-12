Greg Pence, a former U.S. congressman and the older brother of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, visited Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul on Sunday as part of a delegation from the Association of Former Members of Congress (FMC), highlighting the enduring bond between Korea and the United States.

During the Sunday service, the former lawmaker shared his family's personal connection to the Korean Peninsula and thanked Rev. Lee Young-hoon, the senior pastor of the church, and the congregation for their warm welcome.

The visiting FMC delegation included other former U.S. lawmakers David Trone, Ron Klein, Mimi Walters and Elizabeth Esty, alongside FMC CEO Peter Weichlein.

"I am deeply grateful to Rev. Lee Young-hoon and the beloved congregation for welcoming us so warmly," Pence said during his address. "It is a great blessing to pray and worship together with all of you."

Pence shared the story of his late father, a U.S. veteran who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and received the Bronze Star for his service.

"Decades ago, my father was one of many young Americans who came to Korea to defend the shared values we hold dear," he said. "His experience shaped not only his own life, but also the lives of my siblings, including former Vice President Mike Pence."

He said his father taught his children the importance of living a life grounded in faith, values and a commitment to protecting freedom and democracy.

"Standing here on my first visit to South Korea, I am reminded of my father, who had a special experience here in his youth," Pence added. "If he could see how South Korea has grown into a thriving democratic society today, he would be extremely proud."

He also expressed appreciation for Yoido Full Gospel Church's ongoing role in fostering ties between the two nations.

"Your church has dedicated itself to preserving the bond formed through the sacrifices of young people from both countries," Pence said. "The Korea-U.S. relationship has evolved from cooperation for survival into a partnership sharing common ideals, friendship and growth. Even amid ongoing changes and tensions, the U.S. will remain committed to South Korea's defense, security and peace."

Lee welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the church's commitment to supporting the alliance.

"We remember the sacrifices of the Korean War veterans and hope the friendship between South Korea and the U.S., built on freedom and peace, grows even stronger," Lee said. "Yoido Full Gospel Church will continue to pray for the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula."