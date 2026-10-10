Tucked inside the bustling Seocho District in southern Seoul, the Seoripul Musical Instrument Street has long served as the heart of Korea’s classical music scene.

Situated near the Seoul Arts Center and the prestigious Korea National University of Arts, this designated cultural zone is home to scores of instrument workshops, rehearsal spaces and specialized repair shops. It is a neighborhood where the delicate scent of wood varnish drifts into the alleyways and the world’s finest string instruments find their voice.

Starting Oct. 17, the district will showcase this centuries-old craft during the 2026 Seoripul K-String Fair at the Rhode Art Center. Running through Oct. 23, the event stands as Korea’s premier modern string instrument festival, bringing together 13 master instrument makers based in Korea and Italy to display 28 handcrafted masterpieces, including 21 violins, five violas and two cellos.

Crafting a violin is a painstaking pursuit of acoustic perfection. Artisans spend hundreds of hours carving maple and spruce, shaping the instrument’s delicate arching to control sound resonance and applying custom varnishes that affect both tone and longevity. The fair highlights how Korean craftspeople have emerged as international leaders in this rigorous discipline.

"This year's fair is our largest yet, celebrating the refined craftsmanship of Korean instrument makers," Jun Sung-soo, head of Seocho District, said. "We aim to solidify Seoripul as a global hub where makers, performers, and audiences exchange ideas."

The festival opens on Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. with a concert featuring acclaimed violinist Lee Ji-hye, a professor at the Korea National University of Arts and prize winner at the Tchaikovsky and Menuhin competitions. Performing alongside the Wald Ensemble and Antonin Ensemble, musicians will play directly on the handcrafted instruments featured in the exhibition.

Throughout the week, visitors can test the displayed instruments, receive one-on-one consultations from experts or participate in hands-on workshops. Private evening lectures running from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. will dive deep into the craft, covering topics such as the traditional workshop scene in Cremona, Italy, the mathematical principles of instrument arching and the tonal balance of string quartets.

Admission to the fair is free, with registration for special programs available on the official Seoripul Musical Instrument Street website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.