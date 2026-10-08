For most of the year, Garak Market in southeastern Seoul is a whirlwind of wholesale frenzy, where trucks loaded with fresh produce, seafood and meat rattle past early-morning traders.

But come mid-October, the capital’s sprawling food hub drops its gritty commercial exterior, sets up a rooftop lawn and pops the top on a distinctly Bavarian tradition.

Starting Oct. 16, the Seoul Agricultural & Marine Products Corporation will host the third annual Garak Oktoberfest. Held on the third-floor Sky Park atop Garak Mall, the three-day festival will transform the massive market complex into an airy rooftop beer garden through Oct. 18.

While Munich relies on centuries-old brewing traditions, Garak puts a uniquely local spin on the autumn classic. Pairing independent craft brews with bites sourced straight from the market below, visitors can sip cold lagers alongside freshly prepared seafood, local grilled meats and colorful street food spreads.

The festival kicks off with a lively neighborhood parade leading up to the venue. Across the weekend, visitors can look forward to live music, lawn games and prize giveaways, with expanded communal seating for larger groups and a dedicated play area to keep kids entertained.

"As autumn nights set in, we hope families, couples, and friends come together at Garak Mall's Sky Park to make lasting memories over great food," a spokesperson for the Seoul Agricultural & Marine Products Corporation said. "We remain committed to turning Garak Mall into a lively neighborhood hot spot where residents can gather and relax whenever they like."

The event also keeps its roots tied to community goodwill: a portion of proceeds will be donated to Hasang Paul’s House, a free soup kitchen operating inside Garak Market.

For locals and travelers looking to soak up crisp autumn evenings before the winter chill sets in, the rooftop bash offers an easygoing blend of local flavor and cold beer — proving that even a bustling wholesale market knows how to host a proper rooftop party.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.