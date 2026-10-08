Korea's premier ceramics festival invites visitors to touch clay

Visitors to one of Asia’s foremost ceramic celebrations are doing much more than admiring gallery displays this autumn — they are sinking their hands into wet clay and embarking on interactive treasure hunts.

At Icheon Cerapia, the main hub of the 2026 Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale, the Korea Ceramic Foundation has launched a series of hands-on community events running through Nov. 1. Designed to make traditional and contemporary ceramic arts approachable for general audiences, the weekend festivities invite families, couples and art lovers to actively participate in the creative process.

Located in Gyeonggi Province, just an hour south of Seoul, Icheon has served as the heartland of Korean pottery for centuries. The region played a pivotal role in the production of Joseon-era white porcelain and Goryeo celadon, leveraging its rich natural clay deposits and historic kiln sites. Today, the Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale bridges cultural heritage with modern artistic expression, drawing ceramicists and collectors from around the globe.

Among the standout interactive highlights is the clay stacking challenge, held three times daily on weekends and public holidays at the Gyeonggi Museum of Contemporary Ceramic Art's outdoor plaza. Teams have 20 minutes to mold and stack raw clay as high as possible without it collapsing. The tallest structures win gift vouchers. Registration opens on-site one hour prior to each session for same-day ticket holders.

For gallery goers looking to test their observation skills, the "Find Ceramics in the Museum" program offers a digital scavenger hunt. Visitors scan QR codes inside the exhibition halls to complete quizzes by locating specific pieces, earning chances to win prizes ranging from gold coins to museum gift certificates.

The festival grounds also feature social media photo contests, complimentary local street snacks and outdoor picnic zones outfitted with beanbag chairs for enjoying the crisp autumn air.

"We hope visitors engage with the exhibition beyond visual observation by directly touching the clay and searching for works across our venues," said Ryu In-kwon, chief executive of the Korea Ceramic Foundation.

The biennial celebration continues across three regional hubs — Icheon Cerapia, Gwangju Gonjiam Ceramic Park, and Yeoju Dojasesang — through Nov. 1.

More information is available at gcbiennale.org.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.