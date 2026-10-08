Seoul Museum of History extends evening hours with autumn exhibitions, performances

The Seoul Museum of History is turning autumn evenings into an invitation to linger, with exhibitions, hands-on workshops, performances and traditional market stalls running into the night.

The museum has extended its evening hours through Nov. 30, keeping its permanent and special exhibition galleries, city model theater and Seoul History Archives open until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The expanded hours, which began Sept. 15, are accompanied by programs designed to give visitors new ways to experience Seoul’s history and culture after work and on weekends.

A traditional market called Seoyeokbak Jajetgeori will run Friday through Sunday, with stalls inspired by Joseon-era markets offering traditional crafts, cultural goods, food and drinks.

On Friday and Saturday, the market will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Sunday’s hours will run until 5 p.m.

The museum will also host Exhibition Night Talk, in which curators who organized exhibitions explain their themes and introduce key artifacts directly to visitors.

Seoul Urban Planning Grand View sessions will be held on Oct. 14 and 28 and on Nov. 4, while “Yeomingongsu” exhibition will be featured on Oct. 23.

Evening workshops will invite young adults and office workers to create crafts inspired by traditional Korean colors, patterns and "bojagi" wrapping cloth.

Families can join the Midnight History Tour on four Fridays in November, combining audiovisual lessons, exhibition visits and activities exploring Seoul from the Joseon period through modern times.

At the Seoul Museum of Korean Folk Music near Changdeok Palace, the Korean Folk Music Talk Concert will feature performances and conversations with young traditional artists on Oct. 30 and Nov. 13.

"In line with our expanded evening hours, we have organized a diverse lineup of programs — including guided tours, hands-on activities, and live performances — so citizens can enjoy a richer museum experience during the night," said Kim Soo-jung, head of the curatorial research division at the Seoul Museum of History. "We hope the museum becomes a welcoming cultural space where people can easily stop by after work or on weekend evenings."

All night programs are free, with registration details available on the museum's website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.