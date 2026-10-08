Seoul light festival draws 300,000 visitors to Nodeul Island

A glowing laser-and-art spectacle on Nodeul Island has drawn nearly 300,000 visitors in its first week alone, turning an island in the middle of Seoul’s Han River into one of Asia’s most captivating nighttime destinations this autumn.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that about 299,000 people attended from the opening through Monday, as families, couples and international visitors gathered for light installations along the Han River.

Now in its fourth year, the festival runs through Oct. 11, combining media art with the island’s riverside landscape and offering performances, exhibitions and interactive programs.

Among its featured works is “Firmamento” by Italian artist duo Quiet Ensemble, which is being presented in Asia for the first time and uses lasers projected onto a 30-meter-by-10-meter structure to evoke a field of stars.

Taiwanese artist AKA Chang presents “Multimmersion” and “PAMUN” on barges along the river, incorporating water and wind into installations designed to create moments of quiet observation.

Other attractions include illuminated willow trees, a laser-and-mist installation called “Light Pavilion” and interactive works created through partnerships with Konkuk University, the University of Seoul and Sungshin Women’s University.

The festival is also being linked to nearby commercial districts, with shuttle buses running between Sinyongsan Station, Nodeul Island, Nodeul Station and Noryangjin Station from 5 to 11 p.m.

Seoul said public transportation use around Nodeul Island increased sharply during the festival, with 125,000 passengers recorded at Nodeul Station and nearby bus stops from Friday through Monday, compared with about 47,000 during the same weekdays in September.

Programs scheduled through Sunday include lectures, performances, a lighting fashion show, yoga and outdoor reading, with performers including singer Sean, musical actor Choi Jung-won, rapper Coogie and singer Bumkey.

Choi In-kyu, Seoul’s design policy director, said the festival has become a signature nighttime event where visitors can experience Han River scenery through light and art.

"The Seoul Light Hangang Bitseom Festival is solidifying its place as a flagship night festival where people can enjoy light art against the backdrop of the Han River’s night skyline," said Choi. "This year, we added deeper meaning by transforming it into a win-win community festival, connecting the event directly with nearby commercial districts and public transit," he added.

Choi noted that local businesses have already seen tangible benefits, including a sharp rise in orders through festival promotions.

"As we see these visible results, we will continue to explore ways to bring practical economic support to the local community," he added. "We hope many residents and tourists will visit Nodeul Island during the remainder of the festival to fully immerse themselves in the autumn light along the river."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







