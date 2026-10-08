Han River venues offer Hangeul Day events, concerts in October

To mark the arrival of the crisp autumn weather and Hangeul Day, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is rolling out a month of night-lit celebrations, live acoustic sets and outdoor activities along the Han River.

Beginning Friday, the seasonal program will center around two signature riverfront venues: Hangang PlayPlace at Ttukseom Hangang Park and Gwangjin Bridge 8th Avenue, an observation deck suspended directly beneath a bridge over the water.

The festivities launch on Hangang PlayPlace with a tribute to Hangeul Day, a holiday celebrating the creation of the Korean alphabet. Starting at 1 p.m., the complex will morph into an interactive Hangeul Playground. Visitors can join scavenger hunts for hidden letters, paint traditional magnet sets or craft mother-of-pearl bookmarked name tags.

A riverfront reading lounge stocked with books on Korean culture will offer a quiet retreat, while the venue’s third floor will host back-to-back screenings of classic Korean films, including the iconic war drama "TaeGukGi."

The celebration extends late into the night. Following the daytime festivities at PlayPlace, visitors can walk to the nearby Ttukseom waterfront stage for a themed drone light show titled Joseon Fantasy.

Upstream at Gwangjin Bridge 8th Avenue — one of the few bridge-underside observatories in the world — the focus shifts to wellness and live music. On Oct. 24 at 2 p.m., popular fitness creator Yoga Boy will host an offline yoga class inside the glass-walled venue, offering panoramic river views as a backdrop for mindfulness.

Weekend visitors can also catch free live performances on Oct. 10 and 17 from 2 to 4:40 p.m., featuring acoustic bands, traditional Korean musicians and classical soloists. For early risers, morning walks across the bridge will run on Oct. 18 and 25 from 7 to 9 a.m.

To capture the crisp autumn sunsets and night skylines, both venues are extending operating hours through October, staying open until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. on select days.

"These venues offer a rare blend of natural landscape and rich cultural programming," said Park Jin-young, head of the Future Hangang Office at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We hope residents and tourists alike can discover a different side of the river this season."

Further details and schedules are available on the official event websites at j-bug.co.kr and riverview8.co.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.