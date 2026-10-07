Seoul to mark Hangeul Day centennial at Gwanghwamun Square

Seoul will turn Gwanghwamun Square into a celebration of Korea’s written language Friday, marking 100 years since Hangeul Day was established with exhibitions, hands-on activities and performances.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host Seoul Buzzes With Hangeul from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the square’s Nori Madang, beside the statue of King Sejong.

The event marks the centennial of Hangeul Day and 580 years since the publication of "Hunminjeongeum," while revisiting the square’s long association with King Sejong and Hangeul.

The statue was unveiled on Oct. 9, 2009, and Seoul opened Sejong Story, an exhibition space beneath it detailing King Sejong’s life and the creation of Hangul.

The exhibition hall was later expanded to include Admiral Yi Sun-sin and is now operated as Sejong and Chungmugong Story.

Following Gwanghwamun Square’s reopening in 2022, Seoul added Hangeul Fountain, which uses water streams to depict consonants and vowels based on Hangeul’s “cheonjiin” principle.

Friday’s program will include displays on commonly misunderstood Korean expressions and award-winning Korean-language signs from Seoul’s Good Sign Contest.

Visitors can make Hangeul postcards, decorate hats with messages for King Sejong, create collaborative artwork and take part in activities using Korean consonants and vowels.

Performances ranging from popular music to traditional Korean music will be held on a stage in front of King Sejong’s statue.

Actors dressed as King Sejong and Seoul’s mascot Haechi will appear around the square, where visitors can also take photos and display them on a large electronic screen.

Kang Sun-mi, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's public relations division, said Gwanghwamun Square has become a major historical and cultural space where visitors can encounter and enjoy Hangeul.

"Gwanghwamun Square — where the statue of King Sejong was erected and Sejong Story exhibition hall opened 17 years ago — has now firmly established itself as Seoul's landmark historical and cultural space where visitors can discover and celebrate Hangeul everywhere," Kang said. "As we mark the centennial of Gagya Day, the precursor to Hangeul Day, we hope citizens will experience the value and beauty of the Korean alphabet firsthand by writing and enjoying our language at the square."

The city said visitors who complete activities and a satisfaction survey through a stamp tour will receive commemorative gifts, including Hangeul-themed pencils.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.