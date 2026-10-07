Major cities have long handed key-to-the-city honors to foreign dignitaries and prominent expats, often viewing the gesture as little more than a ceremonial nod to civic goodwill. But in Seoul, city officials are increasingly eager to turn these international residents into an active network of brand ambassadors and policy advisors.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted its third Honorary Citizen Networking Day of the year at Coex in southern Seoul, Tuesday. The event brought together 20 foreign honorary citizens and local officials, aligning their gathering with Smart Life Week 2026, the city’s flagship technology summit focused on artificial intelligence and urban innovation.

Against the backdrop of interactive exhibits showcasing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and civic tech, participants attended the summit’s opening ceremony, joined a roundtable discussion with city leaders, and toured the exhibition floor. The goal was twofold: give long-time foreign residents a firsthand look at Seoul's digital vision while gathering their insights to refine municipal policies.

"Networking Day shows how Seoul designs its urban diplomacy around people," said Kim Myung-joo, director general of the city’s Global City Policy Bureau. "We will continue to create opportunities where honorary citizens feel a deep sense of belonging as Seoulites and remain engaged with one another."

The initiative reflects a deliberate shift in how Korea’s largest metropolis approaches municipal diplomacy.

Since establishing its foreign honorary citizenship program in 1958, Seoul has conferred the honor on 968 individuals from 100 countries, recognizing diplomats, business leaders, and advocates who have strengthened ties between the capital and the wider world. Another cohort will be inducted this November.

Rather than letting those connections fade after the ceremonial photo ops, Seoul is formalizing regular meetups to build a feedback loop spanning policy trials, community input, and ongoing international outreach. Earlier gatherings this year at the Seoul Gallery in March and the Seoul Friendship Festival in May focused on culture and civic life. Tuesday’s meeting pivoted to the city's ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

For participants, the structured dialogue offers a tangible stake in the city they call home.

"Attending these gatherings gives me an even stronger sense of pride and affection for Seoul," said Rahil Ahmadova, an Azerbaijani resident named an honorary citizen in 2023. "It goes beyond a simple social event. It allows us to share Seoul’s vision at the front lines of its policies and explore real possibilities for collaboration."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.