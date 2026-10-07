Seoul Botanic Park is turning its autumn garden into a landscape of swaying grasses, flowers and wedding photo spots while adding dozens of rare native plants for visitors to discover.

The park’s Theme Garden is hosting “Pamfare, Invitation Sent by Wind” through Nov. 8, with displays centered on Pampas grass and other ornamental grasses in its Wind Garden and Gardener’s Garden.

The exhibition’s name combines “Pampas” with “fanfare,” evoking the sound of grasses moving in the autumn wind and the celebratory mood of a garden in bloom.

Five varieties of grasses not previously featured at the garden, including Pampas grass and pink muhly grass, are being displayed alongside existing plantings such as big panic grass and purple-colored ornamental grasses.

The park has also planted 260 specimens of statice and Japanese anemone, adding autumn flowers to beds featuring purple verbena and pink gaura.

Four wedding-themed photo zones offer visitors settings including a Pampas-covered wedding arch, a small outdoor ceremony site, a romantic bridal waiting room and a set of Pampas wings designed for children.

The park is also introducing 124 specimens from 11 endangered plant species in its Forest Garden, including Amur monkshood, Chinese lizardtail and Seoul water-parsnip.

The new plants are intended to give visitors a closer look at native species whose populations have declined because of habitat loss and indiscriminate collection.

Another section of the Forest Garden now features 457 specimens from 16 coastal plant species, including beach morning glory, Glehnia littoralis and sea parsley.

On Su-jin, director of Seoul Botanic Park, said the revamped garden offers visitors both autumn scenery and a chance to appreciate the diversity and conservation value of native plants.

“This autumn, we redesigned our Theme Garden so visitors can enjoy not only swaying silver grass and colorful fall blooms, but also rare endangered species and coastal native plants all in one place,” said On. “We hope citizens will fully soak in the autumn ambiance at Seoul Botanic Park while naturally discovering the richness and value of our native flora.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.