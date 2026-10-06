From hidden neighborhood eateries to trendy dessert spots, Seoul is offering international travelers a curated path through its culinary scene with the launch of its 2026 Gourmet 100 guide and an expanded citywide food festival.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that 100 restaurants and food establishments were selected across seven categories — Korean, Western, Asian, grill, vegetarian, cafe and dessert, and bars and pubs — by a panel of 60 Korean food experts.

The list, launched in 2020, includes 27 Korean food establishments, 23 Western, 15 Asian, 10 grill, eight vegetarian, nine cafe and dessert, and eight bar and pub venues, with 25 newcomers this year.

The 2026 selection organizes Seoul’s culinary landscape into distinct categories, spanning traditional Korean fine dining, Western cuisine, Asian flavors, Grill establishments, Plant-Based eateries, Bars & Pubs, and a newly expanded Cafe & Dessert section.

Highlighting both high-end gastronomy and casual neighborhood spots across the capital, the list features acclaimed venues ranging from fine-dining pillars Mingles in Gangnam and La Yeon in Jung District to classic Pyongyang-style cold noodle legend Wooraeok in Eulji-ro, alongside trendy cafe destinations like Nudake in Dosan Park and Onion in Seongsu-dong.

The city will put those selections to work during Seoul Gourmet Week, scheduled for Oct. 23-29 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza and venues across Seoul.

Programs will include Seoul Restaurant Week, Seoul Gourmet Market, Seoul Gourmet Tours and Seoul Gourmet Workshops, with details to be released through the event's website and official social media accounts.

The city said it plans to turn the selected restaurants, cafes, markets and neighborhoods into tourism content that residents and visitors can use when planning trips.

"Seoul's cuisine is a top-tier travel experience created by the harmony of its neighborhoods, alleys, people and culture," said Cho Seong-ho, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

"We hope residents and tourists from home and abroad can experience the diversity and originality of Seoul's culinary scene through Gourmet 100, the newly introduced 50 Cafes & Desserts and Taste of Seoul Week."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.