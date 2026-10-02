London is set to spend October immersed in contemporary Korean culture, with dramas, literature and food brought together for a monthlong program featuring screenings, author talks and Korean street-food experiences.

The Korean Cultural Centre UK said Friday that Curated Korea 2026 will introduce works, creators and ideas shaping Korean culture through programs spanning television, books and food.

The program opened Thursday with a screening and discussion of Tving original drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” at the Korean Cultural Centre, which will be followed by a screening of “Study Group” at Foyles Charing Cross on Oct. 8.

Renowned K-drama director Jang Tae-yoo — best known for hits like "My Love from the Star" — will attend a screening and Q&A session for his upcoming series “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” at the Royal Society of Arts on Oct. 9. The event series continues on Oct. 16 at Garden Cinema with a screening of “Dear X,” a psychological thriller adapted from a webtoon, followed by a panel discussion.

Literary events will feature Kim Cho-yeop, author of “If We Cannot Move at the Speed of Light,” at Foyles Charing Cross on Oct. 10, followed by Son Won-pyung, author of “Almond,” on Oct. 15.

Lee Mi-ye will meet readers Oct. 17 at Merton Arts Space at Wimbledon Library as part of Wimbledon BookFest, discussing her novel “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop.”

Food writer Su Scott will present her latest cookbook, "Pocha," alongside Jenny Lau at Foyles Charing Cross on Oct. 21. Dedicated to Korea’s iconic tented street food stalls, the event will offer attendees a chance to sample traditional dishes while exploring the vibrant culture, stories and personal memories tied to Seoul's late-night food scene.

The Korean Cultural Centre UK said the program is its first joint project under a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Creative Content Agency and CJ ENM, aimed at expanding exchanges between Korean and British content and cultural industries.

Highlighting the expanding reach of Korean pop culture, Park Hyo-keon, director of the Korean Cultural Centre UK, emphasized the unique adaptability of the country’s creative industries.

“K-content’s competitive edge lies in taking diverse narratives and expanding them across new formats,” Park said, expressing hope that the event would offer British audiences a fresh gateway into Korean drama, literature, and food, while fostering a broader appreciation for Korean culture.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.