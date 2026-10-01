On any given weekend, Noryangjin, a riverside neighborhood in southern Seoul, is defined by the bustling energy of the city's premier wholesale seafood market and the quiet intensity of its famous civil service exam prep academies.

This month, however, a quiet corner of the area will trade its routine rhythm for high-flying acrobatics and vibrant street theatre.

Dongjak District said Thursday that it will host the 2026 Dongjak Circus Day on Oct. 10. Returning for its second year, the free outdoor festival aims to turn ordinary public spaces into dynamic stages under the theme "An Extraordinary Day in Everyday Life."

Running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Noryangjin Soccer Field along the southern bank of the Han River, the day begins with an energetic roaming parade featuring Project Alice and the upbeat brass tunes of jazz band ZIP4.

The main stage serve as a bridge between Korea's heritage and modern circus arts.

Highlighting the bill is Nam Chang-dong, who offers a contemporary spin on "jultagi," the traditional Korean tightrope walking technique designated as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Additional acts blend storytelling with athleticism, including acrobatic performances by Acrobat Geun, a contemporary Korean circus performance piece created and performed by circus artist Ahn Jae-geun, sports-inspired routines, roller-skating circus acts and "wajak," a fusion of wooden timber acrobatics and breakdancing. The festival will culminate in the air with a soaring finale titled "Soaring" by Flying BB.

Beyond watching performances, attendees can step onto the mats themselves. Interactive zones will allow children and adults to try aerial arts, juggle in designated play areas or craft personalized artificial intelligence-generated circus avatars in collaboration with Chung-Ang University. Local artisan workshops, food trucks, and an open-air flea market will round out the day's offerings.

"We hope families, friends, and lovers can experience a unique kind of joy on this single-day circus stage," said Ryu Sam-young, mayor of Dongjak District, emphasizing the district's push to bring accessible cultural programming directly to local neighborhoods.

The festival requires no advance reservation, making it an easy weekend outing for residents and travelers looking to catch high-flying performance arts along the Han River.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.