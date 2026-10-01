Han River family festival to feature films, jazz, 7,500 books

Seoul will host a family festival along the Han River from beginning Saturday, offering books, music, games and hands-on activities, the city government said Thursday.

The 2026 Hangang Family Festival will be held through Oct. 18 at Gwangnaru and Jamwon Han River parks, two of the riverside parks along the Han River, which runs through the center of the capital.

Gwangnaru Park will host the event every Saturday and Sunday, for a total of six days. Jamwon Park will hold a performance program by local artists, teenagers and residents on Oct. 9.

Visitors can reach Jamwon Park via the Apgujeong stop of the Hangang Bus, the city's river ferry service.

The festival's theme is "Hangang Moeumjip," a play on words. "Moeumjip" means an anthology, while "jip" on its own means home. The festival is meant to bring together the different interests of family members in one place.

Reading areas by the water will offer about 7,500 books: 6,000 at Gwangnaru and 1,500 at Jamwon. There will be 400 seats, including beanbags, mats and shaded spots. The collection includes picture books, essays, and travel and lifestyle titles.

A play zone will feature large inflatable bouncers, ball pits and a kiddie roller coaster. In a craft zone, children can make bookmarks, pop-up books and lanterns decorated with fallen leaves.

Weekend programs at Gwangnaru include a book talk, jazz and classical performances, and magic and bubble shows. Outdoor screenings of "How to Train Your Dragon" and "F1: The Movie" will also be held. Other events include a reading quiz contest for 100 elementary school students in third to sixth grades, a Jenga competition and a closing jazz concert.

A photo zone will feature Haechi, Seoul's official mascot, which is based on a mythical lion-like creature believed to guard against evil.

More information is available online.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.