BLACKPINK's Rosé, CJ's Miky Lee enter Asian Hall of Fame

K-pop star Rosé of BLACKPINK and CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee have been named among the Class of 2026 inductees for the Asian Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

Established in 2004 by the Robert Chin Foundation, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization works to foster intercultural collaboration and advance leadership in Asian and Indigenous communities. The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Among the prominent honorees, the CJ vice chairwoman will receive the Centennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement.

Lee, who played a pivotal role in globalizing Korean culture and film — most notably as an executive producer of the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite" — is recognized for her enduring impact on the global entertainment landscape.

Lee’s contributions to the entertainment industry have gained widespread global recognition. In 2022, she received the International Emmy Directorate Award for her role in building the foundation of K-culture and expanding Korean content worldwide. She was also honored with the Pillar Award from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for her support of the film industry.

Rosé was named a main inductee in recognition of her outstanding global achievements.

She gained global recognition as a member of BLACKPINK, which landed three albums in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. As a solo artist, her debut album "Rosie" also hit No. 3 on the chart. Her single "APT." with Bruno Mars reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Joining them in the Class of 2026 is former Major League Baseball pitcher Hideo Nomo, recognized as a Hall of Fame Sports Pioneer Inductee. Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC and global restaurant chain Din Tai Fung were also named as corporate inductees.

"During times of worldwide conflict, Asian Hall of Fame serves as a beacon of cross-cultural collaboration and interracial synergy," said Maki Hsieh, president & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame. "Class of 2026 Inductees and Goodwill Ambassadors are role models whose endearing legacies advance culture, commerce and community for generations to come."

The event is also a charity initiative. It provides scholarships to empower the next generation of women leaders in tech, entertainment, science and sports.

CBS LA Anchor Suzie Suh will serve as Master of Ceremonies, with notable past honorees including former SM Entertainment chief producer Lee Soo-man presenting the incoming inductees.