Seoul unveils name display honoring missing US service members of Korean War

A video listing the names of more than 7,400 U.S. service members from the 1950-53 Korean War who are still missing will be shown throughout October at the Garden of Gratitude, a Korean War memorial in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday.

The video will play on a media wall in Freedom Hall, the memorial's underground exhibition space, to mark Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1 and United Nations Day on Oct. 24. The list was provided by a support group for families of missing U.S. troops, which handles the lists received from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

A separate space in the hall continues to display the names of those killed in the war.

The memorial, which honors the countries that fought for or supported Korea during the war, drew more than 100,000 visitors in August. From Sept. 1 to 27, the above-ground "Light of Gratitude 23" light sculptures and Freedom Hall drew an average of 4,393 visitors a day, according to the city.

The sculptures were lit in yellow on Monday to mark the anniversary of the recapture of Seoul, when Korean, U.S. and U.N. forces retook the capital on Sept. 28, 1950, following the Incheon landing. They will be lit in blue on U.N. Day and in sequence on Nov. 11, the International Day of Remembrance for U.N. Korean War veterans.

Other autumn programs include an autumn market with a picnic garden and handicraft stalls near the statue of Adm. Yi Sun-sin through Nov. 5, as well as a stamp tour. Up to 300 people a day who complete the tour will receive DIY kits for making items such as Korean flag bracelets.

Free Korean calligraphy classes will also be offered, and guided tours covering the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty and the Korean War will run on Hangeul Day, Oct. 9, which celebrates the Korean alphabet.

Kang Seok, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Balanced Development Headquarters, highlighted the cultural significance of the space for visitors.

"We hope citizens on autumn outings can enjoy a moment of leisure at the Garden of Gratitude while reflecting on the meaning of thanks and remembrance," Kang said. "Moving forward, we will continue to develop diverse programs so that people can naturally engage with history and culture in their everyday lives."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.