The Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold the 2026 Seoul AI Robot Show at COEX in southern Seoul from Tuesday to Oct. 8, featuring humanoid robots, robot sports and wearable robots visitors can try on.

The show, now in its second year and themed around "Robots in everyday life," is part of Smart Life Week 2026, the city's annual smart city exhibition held during the same period. A total of 51 companies will take part, including Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB, LG CNS and Doosan Robotics, along with startups specializing in physical artificial intelligence (AI), which refers to AI that can operate in the physical world through machines such as robots.

The exhibition hall will be divided into four zones. In the corporate zone, Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB will showcase MobED, a small mobility platform, and X-ble Shoulder, a wearable a wearable robot that assists humans in lifting heavy objects. Doosan Robotics will present robots for food and beverage services. Another 26 startups will show robots ranging from four-legged models and medical robots.

A second zone will feature robot services used or planned for future use in Seoul, such as patrol, delivery and coffee-making robots. It will also showcase a robot rescue challenge, where firefighters and police officers will operate robots on search and rescue missions in simulated disaster settings.

The entertainment zone will display six humanoid robots and host robot performances combining K-pop and traditional Korean culture three times a day, as well as robot tennis, soccer and boxing matches. A robot parade will be held daily at noon.

A physical AI forum on Oct. 7 and one-on-one investment meetings will also be held.

The city is developing a robot industry cluster around Suseo Station in southeastern Seoul and has spent 15.5 billion won ($11.5 million) on 60 robotics research projects since 2022. It is also creating a 150 billion won physical AI fund this year.

"The show will be a chance for citizens to experience cutting-edge robot and AI technology firsthand," a Seoul city official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.