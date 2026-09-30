Arisu, Seoul’s municipal tap water brand, is returning to the banks of the Han River for an autumn pop-up event designed to pair nighttime picnic culture with outdoor games, drinks, and illuminated city vistas.

The “Beautiful Arisu” pop-up will begin Friday and run through Oct. 11 at Yeouido Hangang Park’s event plaza, operating from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The second pop-up follows its first edition in June, which drew 7,410 visitors, with 93.4 percent of survey respondents reporting a more positive perception of Arisu, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The new event is organized around an “autumn night picnic” theme and is intended to give office workers, evening walkers and other visitors more ways to spend time along the river after sunset.

The pop-up features 10 areas, including game, cafe, healing and photo zones, along with information, video, DIY, promotional and voting areas and a Haechi art balloon.

Visitors can play Arisu-themed games, while the cafe will offer coffee, corn silk tea and zero-sugar grapefruit drinks made with Arisu.

Visitors who bring tumblers can refill them with Arisu at a refill station, part of the city’s effort to encourage reusable containers and reduce disposable products during outings.

The healing zone will offer beanbags, chairs, LED stools, music and Arisu, while the photo zone will use convex mirrors and lighting to frame pictures against the nighttime river.

Merchandise including picnic cups, folding cushions, Haechi key rings, mini convex mirrors, keycaps and stacking milk glasses will also be available through event activities.

Kwon Min, head of the Seoul Arisu Headquarters, framed the riverfront event as a practical way to shift public attitudes toward municipal water.

"The Han River is a signature Seoul landmark frequented by local residents and international visitors alike," Kwon said. "Through this pop-up event, we hope visitors can taste Arisu for themselves and build a more positive perception of drinking tap water."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.