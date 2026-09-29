Seoul revitalizes traditional markets with autumn night food festivals

Twenty-three traditional markets and shopping streets across 12 districts in Seoul will host fall festivals starting in October. The events feature night markets, special food menus and cultural programs, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The events belong to a citywide initiative aimed at boosting nighttime tourism and food culture in traditional markets. By attracting evening shoppers, the city hopes to drive revenue directly into local markets and nearby neighborhood businesses.

Sinheung Market in Haebangchon, a multicultural neighborhood in Yongsan District, will hold a global local festival from Thursday to Saturday. It will feature a flea market with vendors from nine countries and a "yut nori World Cup," a tournament of the traditional Korean board game.

Guro Market in southern Seoul will hold a fashion show on Oct. 24 featuring residents and college students clad in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) showcasing 10 of the market's staple goods.

Other markets will focus on food.

In southwestern Seoul, Byeolbit Nammun Market in Geumcheon District will unveil seven new dishes developed alongside a local university on Oct. 9, inviting visitors to sample and rate them. Meanwhile, Namseongyeok Alley Market in Dongjak District, located in south-central Seoul, will host a festival on Oct. 23 centered on its signature chilled boiled pork slices.

In northeastern Seoul, a shopping street in Jungnang District will serve dishes featured in popular books while hosting author talks on Oct. 31. To the north in Gangbuk District, Suyu Traditional Market will run a food stamp tour on Saturday, offering souvenirs to visitors who complete the trail.

Other venues are tying rewards directly to spending.

At Sinwon Market in southern Seoul’s Gwanak District, shoppers who spend 50,000 won ($37) or more during its night market on Nov. 13 and 14 will receive 10,000 won back in digital Onnuri gift certificates, a government-backed voucher valid at traditional markets.

“We hope this festival turns into a crisp autumn night outing for everyone by combining the warmth of traditional markets with unique food and culture,” said Park Kyung-hwan, director general of the Labor and Small Business Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. “We will create traditional markets that people want to visit and stay at in the evening, ensuring that foot traffic translates into higher sales for vendors and renewed energy for surrounding neighborhood business districts.”

Schedules and programs vary by market and are available on the city's website, www.seoul.go.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.