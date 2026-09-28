Nvidia CEO Huang receives this year's Van Fleet Award for contribution to Korea-US relations

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang received an annual prestigious award for his contribution to enhancing the relationship between Korea and the United States, a nonprofit organization said Monday.

Huang was honored with this year's Van Fleet Award in recognition of his "visionary" leadership and "transformative" contributions to the artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries — sectors central to the deepening economic partnership between the two countries, according to The Korea Society.

The award was given during The Korea Society's annual gala in New York. Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also joined the event.

Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the Korean War in 1951, the award has been given annually to those who have made notable contributions to the bilateral relationship.

Former honorees of the award include former Korean President Kim Dae-jung, Korean War hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.



