World champion highline athlete turns Seoul's skyline into high-altitude stage

High above the bustling thoroughfares of central Seoul, the gap between two prominent high-rises will transform into an extraordinary arena this fall.

On Thursday, Estonian aerial athlete Jaan Roose will step onto a narrow polyester ribbon stretched 120 meters above Gwanghwamun, crossing a 160-meter highline suspended between the Koreana Hotel and the Dong-A Media Center in Korea’s first urban high-altitude slackline performance.

Unlike tightrope walking, slacklining relies on a flat, dynamic webbing that bounces and sways under tension, allowing athletes to execute acrobatic flips and spins midair. The event, sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and organized by Red Bull Korea, will feature Roose performing world-class tricks in two sessions scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For Roose, a three-time world champion known for completing a historic 3.6-kilometer crossing over Italy’s Strait of Messina in 2024, the Seoul performance is deeply personal. After experiencing "jultagi" — Korea’s traditional tightrope performance, which is registered on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list — during a 2022 visit, the athlete drew inspiration from its rhythmic artistry and sought to blend modern extreme sports with local heritage.

Spectators in the capital can watch the aerial spectacle on massive outdoor electronic screens mounted on both buildings, or stream the performance live on the city’s official YouTube channel. Below, Cheonggye Plaza will host a public interactive zone from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering beginner balance lines set at safe heights of 30 and 50 centimeters, along with live skateboarding and breakdancing demonstrations.

To ensure safety across the dense metropolitan corridor, municipal authorities are deploying dedicated security personnel and erecting strict pedestrian barricades. All rigging equipment meets rigorous international standards, with protocols in place to halt the event immediately if wind speeds exceed safe thresholds.

The spectacle highlights Seoul's broader efforts to leverage its unique geography where granite peaks, rivers and high-rise architecture intersect as a dynamic stage for global cultural and sports events.

"Seoul possesses a distinct spatial advantage where nature and urban architecture coexist, allowing us to reimagine everyday spaces into new athletic venues," said Cho Seong-ho, director general of the Sports and Tourism Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We will continue to host international sporting events that showcase the dynamic charm of Seoul to the world."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.