Busan pairings merge Michelin elegance with everyday classics

Inside the bustling port city famous for pork rice soup and fresh seafood, two distinct culinary worlds are joining forces for an ambitious monthlong dining event.

The Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Tourism Organization said Monday that the 2026 Busan Gourmet Selection will run throughout October, bringing together 31 premier dining venues to reimagine local gastronomy through cross-brand collaboration.

Now in its second year as a biannual event, the festival pairs established culinary institutions to create limited-run joint menus, signature reinterpretations and exclusive tasting sets available only from Oct. 1-31. This fall’s roster expands on the spring edition, featuring 15 collaborative teams spanning high-end Michelin-selected establishments, historic local eateries, artisanal bakeries and specialty coffee roasters.

Six of the participating teams pair Michelin Guide-recognized chefs with neighborhood favorites, while nine teams consist of purely local partnerships.

Among the standout pairings is a union between 1953 Hyeongje Dwaeji Gukbap — a legendary venue specializing in Busan’s iconic pork bone broth — and chicken cuisine specialist Bokgyeok. In the dessert space, traditional bakery Taeseongdang has teamed up with Hitte Roastery to blend regional baking traditions with modern coffee culture. Other pairings bring together French bistros, cold noodle specialists, traditional Japanese omakase and craft pizza shops.

The initiative reflects Busan’s broader strategy to position itself as a global culinary destination alongside its reputation as a maritime trade center. First launched as a small pilot in 2025, the municipal program shifted this year from an invitation-only model to an open application process, allowing independent neighborhood cafes and casual eateries to pitch creative pairings alongside fine dining kitchens. The spring edition brought in over 2,400 diners across 26 venues.

To streamline bookings for international visitors and residents, the city partnered with reservation platform CatchTable to host a dedicated event portal detailing menu concepts, prices and booking schedules.

"Busan Gourmet Selection is a project where different players in the food industry work together to create tastes and experiences unique to our city," said Na Yun-bin, director general of the Tourism Content Industry Bureau at the Busan Metropolitan Government. "We will continue to nurture the diversity of Busan’s food scene into a key tourism asset while supporting sustainable growth across the local dining sector."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.