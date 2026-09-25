Jeju Island reinvents itself as haven for paws and passports

Jeju Island is rolling out the red carpet — and plenty of belly rubs — for a new wave of globetrotters: jet-setting pups and the devoted humans who refuse to leave them behind. Tourism authorities in Jeju are betting that attracting international pet owners will unleash the southern resort island’s next major wave of travel growth.

As the global trend of "pet humanization" — treating companion animals as full family members — gains traction, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization are positioning the island as a major pet-friendly getaway for foreign tourists. At the center of this strategy is a targeted campaign aimed at nearby Japan, where surveys by Tokyo-based market research firm Cross Marketing Inc. show a clear generational shift: more than half of pet owners in their 20s and 30s now integrate their pets into social outings and leisure travel, driving a surging demand for pet-friendly hospitality.

Navigating international travel with pets is notoriously complex, often fraught with strict quarantine protocols, feed import regulations, complex transport arrangements and uncertainty regarding pet-welcoming accommodations. To eliminate these friction points, Jeju has spent over a year refining its back-end infrastructure. Following a familiarization tour with Japanese industry insiders last spring, local officials mapped out a comprehensive support system that addresses vaccination verification, streamlined quarantine procedures and immediate access to on-island veterinary hospitals for unexpected medical needs.

By tackling these logistical anxieties head-on, Jeju aims to transform what was once considered a high-barrier vacation into a seamless, tail-wagging getaway for Japanese travelers.

To kick off its direct engagement with pet owners, Jeju officials operated a dedicated "Pet-Friendly Jeju" promotional pavilion at a major three-day pet exposition in Osaka, Japan, last week. Featuring interactive cultural events such as a hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) dress-up experience for dogs, the booth provided step-by-step guidance on every stage of a pet-inclusive trip to the island. Visitors could review detailed itineraries covering pet-friendly resorts, scenic walking trails and certified local animal clinics.

Rather than relying on broad regional advertising, the island's tourism strategy focuses on direct, precision marketing that delivers clear, actionable information to potential visitors. The insights and feedback gathered during the recent Osaka event will be integrated directly into a dedicated promotional drive for Jeju pet travel packages, set to launch in late October ahead of full-scale commercial tours next year.

"Overseas travel with pets requires absolute clarity on quarantine procedures and local conditions, making direct, face-to-face guidance the most effective strategy," said Hwang Kyoung-sun, director general of Jeju’s Tourism and Culture Bureau. "Through targeted marketing that meets potential travelers where they are, we intend to etch Jeju’s identity as a premier pet-friendly destination into the Japanese market."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.