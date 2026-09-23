In a metropolis where soaring real estate prices and inflation have turned lavish nuptials into an agonizing financial milestone, a quiet change is taking place along the banks of the Han River.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it is expanding its signature "A Rosy Wedding on the Hangang" program, offering fully funded, open-air ceremonies to young adults struggling with wedding expenses. Jointly sponsored by KB Securities, the initiative covers every detail of a traditional wedding, from venue rental, photography, catering and floral arrangements to bridal gowns, hair and makeup — all completely free of charge.

Previously reserved for low-income families, multicultural households and disabled residents, the public program is opening its doors to more young couples living in the capital. Up to two couples will be selected through an essay contest to exchange vows on Oct. 25 in the Gwangnaru Hangang Park Rose Garden, a scenic public venue established in 2022 that blends waterfront views with lush floral landscapes.

The policy shift addresses a growing demographic crisis in Korea, where young people are increasingly delaying or foregoing marriage due to economic pressures. By shifting from institutional referrals to a public essay contest, city officials hope to connect directly with young residents facing personal or financial hardship.

"In a city where planning a wedding can feel overwhelming, having a ceremony by the river with our family was an unforgettable gift," said a past participant.

Interested couples, including engaged partners, can apply online from Monday through Sept. 30. At least one partner must reside in Seoul, with the expanded eligibility criteria now encompassing adults aged 19 to 39, in addition to members of vulnerable groups like people with disabilities and multicultural families. Applicants are asked to share their personal story, information on their economic circumstances and why they wish to begin their married life at the rose garden.

Since its launch in 2023, the municipal program has hosted ceremonies for 14 couples across seven events. Organized by the city's Future Hangang Project Headquarters, funded by corporate philanthropy and executed by the social cooperative Vera, the project serves as a model for using civic infrastructure to help relieve the financial burdens of young adults.

"This program bridges Seoul’s most picturesque public spaces with corporate social responsibility to honor meaningful life moments," said Park Jin-young, head of the Future Hangang Project Headquarters. "We hope it offers practical relief to citizens struggling to make their wedding a reality."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.