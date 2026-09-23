Blindfolded walks, K-pop dances and romance: Inside Korea's Buddhist matchmaking program

Participants gathered at the Korea Culture Training Institute in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, on Saturday for the latest edition of "I'm Solo at the Temple," a matchmaking program for singles organized by the Social Welfare Foundation of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism inspired by Korea's hit dating reality series "I Am Solo."

Under a clear autumn sky, men and women paired off for a blindfolded walk. The women covered their eyes with black blindfolds, and the men guided them. Reaching the trail's halfway point, they swapped roles, with the men putting on the blindfolds and the women guiding.

When one person hesitated to take a step, their partner gently guided them by the elbow. Soon, some were holding hands naturally.

"It was nice to walk while relying on the other person," a 32-year-old participant surnamed Kang said. "It feels like affection blossomed through small moments of physical contact."

The foundation selected 20 participants from 513 applicants to spend the day together, getting to know potential matches. Organizers arranged activities to foster connection, ranging from blind pairings via personal items to rotating 10-minute tea conversations and personal trivia sessions.

Many participants went all out to make an impression in their limited time. One woman rolled up her sleeves to perform push-ups during a talent show, while a male participant energized the crowd by dancing to K-pop girl group RESCENE's "Love Attack."

As the sun set, participants claimed benches, pavilions and rocking chairs together in the front yard. Their light daytime conversation gave way to serious discussion. An informal dating session continued until 1 a.m., well past the official schedule. One man immediately approached the woman he was interested in to declare his interest in dating her.

The Gongju session was the fourth event held this year, and five couples were matched. The foundation previously matched six couples at Seonun Temple, eight at Donghwa Temple and five at Naksan Temple. Considering the number of participants, the matching rate is notably high.

Organizers actively encouraged potential matches, acting as matchmakers. Shifting from past rules that required everyone to immediately wear uniform temple garments upon arrival, this time the foundation allowed participants to wear casual clothes for introductions and the talent show to highlight their personalities. Staff also paired men and women by lottery for the bus ride to the venue.

Throughout the dating programs, staff discussed which participants seemed compatible. They also offered extra encouragement to those struggling to approach potential partners.

Yu Cheol-ju, a 48-year-old planning and public relations specialist for the foundation, walked three laps around the athletic field late at night with a hesitant male participant to give him a pep talk. Yu advised him, "You're not here just to be considerate. Be direct and go for it." Emboldened, the man requested another conversation with the woman he liked, and the two were matched as a couple the next day.

The organizers prioritize a genuine desire to find a partner. A 38-year-old participant surnamed Cho drew attention by including footage of himself performing 108 Buddhist devotional bows in his application video, his match was won over by his sincerity during the final selection.

"We look at where people live and their ages so they can actually keep seeing each other," said Gong Ji-yu, 34, head of the foundation's planning and public relations department. "We set up group chats beforehand and stay in touch long after the event ends."

The foundation is considering two more events this year. Organizers are reviewing plans for a November session at the Korea Culture Training Institute and a December event at Haein Temple in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province. Discussions are also underway regarding a plan to host a session for singles in their 40s.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.