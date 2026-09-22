Lee Young-hoon, senior pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, received recognition from the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy for his leadership in tackling Korea's dwindling birthrate through proactive churchwide initiatives.

The church said Tuesday that the committee’s Vice Chairman Kim Jin-oh delivered the award to the senior pastor during the church's Sunday service.

The committee commended Lee for fostering a family-friendly culture by encouraging marriages among unmarried congregants, offering financial incentives for childbirth and actively supporting families with multiple children. Under his guidance, the total fertility rate among church members aged 20 and older reached 2.1.

During the service, Lee Young-mi, a church member who raised 13 children, was also presented with a plaque of appreciation for embodying the value of life in an era of demographic decline.

Pastor Lee has consistently emphasized that cherishing life and nurturing the next generation represent an essential faith mission, while actively encouraging church families to have at least three children.

Yoido Full Gospel Church has treated the birthrate crisis as a faith mission rather than just a social issue.

On July 12, the church distributed 33.3 million won ($24,500) in grants to 42 families with five or more children — 700,000 won each for families with five children, and 1 million won for those with six or more. The program will expand to families with four children starting July 2027.

An internal survey by the church showed that members hope to have an average of 2.32 children. The survey also found that 73.7 percent of members supported the church's childbirth grant program.

To further boost engagement, the church held a slogan contest earlier this year, awarding 6 million won in prizes.

Moving forward, Pastor Lee said he plans to build a comprehensive "church-led childbirth ecosystem" by expanding financial grants, strengthening childcare support and boosting programs for young couples.