Seoul to host 10K running festival at Yeouido Park in October

Seoul is turning Yeouido Park into a massive track for fitness enthusiasts next month, launching the 2026 Seoul Runners Festival on Oct. 24.

The city government said Monday that the event, to be hosted at the park's Culture Plaza, will feature open races, community events and family activities designed to showcase the capital's vibrant outdoor culture.

The festival, tied to the city's monthly Night Run Project series, centers on the Seoul Plus 10K, a 10-kilometer run from Culture Plaza across the Seogang Bridge and back. Organizers said the course emphasizes personal pace and the satisfaction of finishing over competitive times, and may still change before the event. Proceeds from the run, sponsored by Hanwha Financial PLUS, will fund donations supporting promising young track and field athletes.

Also on the schedule is a "crew battle," in which four-member mixed teams run the same 10-kilometer course and are ranked by their combined times — a format aimed at running clubs that train together regularly. A new Kids Run for children and families will prioritize a safe, fun finish over competition, with "bubble," "smoke" and cheering zones — including one featuring Haechi, Seoul's mascot, a mythical lion-like guardian creature — set up along the course. The festival grounds will also host brand booths and stage performances.

The night before, on Oct. 23, participants can join a warm-up "shakeout run" around Yeouido Park with coaches from Runners Station, Seoul's public running program. Participants will also receive discount coupons for nearby restaurants and cafes.

Registration opens on the Intrail website starting 2 p.m. Monday for the Seoul Plus 10K (capped at 4,600 runners) and continues later in the week for the Kids Run (500 spots, opening Sept. 22) and crew battle (400 runners in 100 teams, opening Sept. 29). Entry costs 10,000 won ($7) for the 10K and crew battle, while the Kids Run is free.

"We have created a special festival where running enthusiasts can gather, run and celebrate together," said Kim Seong-ho, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau. "Moving forward, we will expand opportunities for residents to enjoy sports, culture and leisure around the clock, ensuring that a healthy culture of everyday fitness translates into a 24-hour vibrant economy for Seoul."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.