BUCHEON, Gyeonggi Province — The area around the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon turned into a lively celebration of pop culture on Friday as colorful comic panels came to life for the opening day of the 29th Bucheon International Comics Festival.

Running through Sunday under the theme "Comics & Webtoons: Easy to Love, Endless to Enjoy," the annual three-day event kicked off with a rich mix of global cosplay competitions, interactive community programs and passionate fans bringing their favorite characters into reality.

Friday's opening day offered a rich variety of experiences, drawing families, international visitors and dedicated pop culture enthusiasts.

Inside the museum, local volunteers warmly greeted young visitors at hands-on craft booths, guiding children as they decorated everyday items like keyboards and hand mirrors with cartoon characters.

"We joined the festival as volunteers out of a shared passion as Bucheon residents to promote our city's signature cultural identity," a local volunteer said.

"At first, seeing all the cosplayers felt a bit unfamiliar. But seeing how passionately they express their love for the stories they adore and how they bring that energy to our city moved us deeply. We are proud to be here supporting such a meaningful event."

The festival grounds were filled with cosplayers in colorful costumes, creating a lively and exciting mood for the opening day. For many attendees, the event was a rare chance to truly express themselves.

"I have been cosplaying since I was in middle school because I love the transformative feeling it gives me," said a cosplayer in her 20s, who dressed as a mobile game character.

"Even though my costume isn't strictly from a traditional comic, an event of this scale is one of the few places where I can freely wear these outfits and wigs in real life. It helps me discover another side of myself."

While praising the festival's preparations, such as dedicated zones for cosplayers, she also shared constructive hopes for the future.

"The facilities are well organized, but the museum space itself hasn't changed much over the years. I hope to see the venue evolve further to offer fresh visual experiences for returning visitors."

A major highlight of the opening day was the Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival event, a popular side event now celebrating its 10th anniversary. The competition showcased 15 teams from 14 countries, including Italy, Spain, Vietnam and Indonesia. They earned enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The global nature of the contest resonated deeply with multicultural residents here. A Vietnamese woman living in Korea, who attended the event with her children, cheered warmly as the team from her home country took the stage.

"Seeing participants from Vietnam take part in the event made me feel so proud and delighted," she said. "My children and I had a wonderful time cheering them on together."

Running through Sunday, the festival features a comprehensive lineup of international exchanges, specialized exhibitions and public programs.

Key highlights include the "Connection" exhibition, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the International Comic Artist Conference by highlighting Asian comic history, and a themed exhibition highlighting martial arts comics. Celebrating 140 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and France, the festival also hosts talks featuring creators from both nations.

Beyond the exhibitions, visitors can enjoy interactive zones, outdoor comic cafes, busking performances and an array of hands-on activities.