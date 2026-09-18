Seoul museum honored for bringing history to hospitalized children

For young patients confined to hospital wards, history lessons usually feel worlds away.

But inside the pediatric units of Seoul’s major medical centers, an innovative museum initiative has been bringing ancient artifacts, interactive crafts and cultural heritage straight to the bedside of critically ill children — a pioneering effort that has now earned top national honors.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday that the Seoul Hanseong Baekje Museum has been awarded the prestigious "Museum & Art Gallery of the Year Award" in the educational program category. Presented annually by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism alongside the Korean Museum Association, the accolade recognizes institutions making exceptional contributions to public enrichment and cultural accessibility.

The museum’s award-winning "Hospital School" initiative launched in 2024 at Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital before expanding to Seoul National University Children's Hospital in 2025. Designed specifically for children undergoing prolonged inpatient care or grueling outpatient regimens, the program transforms complex historical curricula into tailored, hands-on workshops. Whether through small in-person tutorials or interactive digital sessions, instructors adapt every lesson to fit the physical constraints and fluctuating energy levels of the young patients.

What sets the program apart is its uncompromising focus on individualized care rather than mass attendance metrics. Even if only a single child can participate on a given day, educators travel directly to the hospital wing. Lessons combine storytelling with tactile craft projects, offering young patients a rare therapeutic reprieve from medical routines and a chance to experience the simple joy of learning alongside their peers.

The formal awards ceremony will take place during the 2026 Museum & Art Gallery Fair at the Daejeon Convention Center, running from Friday through Sunday. The museum will host a dedicated pavilion showcasing its public outreach achievements.

"This award recognizes our dedicated efforts to deliver educational opportunities to children who face immense hurdles visiting a traditional museum," said Kim Ji-yeon, director of the Seoul Hanseong Baekje Museum. "We hope these lessons allow our young students to temporarily forget the hardships of their treatments and rediscover the thrill of creation. Moving forward, we will continue reaching out to marginalized citizens so that no one is excluded from learning."

Looking ahead, museum officials said they plan to expand the mobile outreach model, developing specialized cultural programs for homebound individuals and underserved communities across the capital.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.