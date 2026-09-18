Around 500 global taekwondo athletes and local residents walked side by side along the scenic shores of Uiam Lake in Chuncheon, Thursday, stepping outside the arena to share a message of unity and peace.

The inaugural Chuncheon Peace Walk was co-hosted by Goodwill Cooperation Service (GCS) International, World Taekwondo, The Korea Times, Chuncheon City and the Chuncheon Leisure Taekwondo Organizing Committee.

Organized to complement the ongoing 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, which runs through Sunday at Songam Sports Town Airdome, the event offered participants a refreshing break from the intense indoor competition. The walk also commemorated the 45th anniversary of the United Nations International Day of Peace, observed annually on Sept. 21.

Starting at 10 a.m. from the Songam Sports Town Inline Skating Arena, participants enjoyed an easy 4-kilometer walk to the Uiamho Skywalk, a glass viewing platform over the calm waters of Uiam Lake. Upon crossing the finish line, every participant received a commemorative key ring and with local refreshments.

The festivities continued throughout the morning as attendees watched a high-energy demonstration by the World Taekwondo Performance Team and explored interactive expo booths featuring virtual reality taekwondo experiences. Many then returned to the nearby airdome to watch the second day of the championships, featuring national team athletes from 85 countries.

Key leaders joined the crowd on the walk, including Choue Chung-won, president of World Taekwondo, Suh Joo-hwan, president of GCS International Korea Chapter, Chuncheon Mayor Yook Dong-han and vice presidents and council members of World Taekwondo.

Choue emphasized the deep humanitarian significance and unifying spirit of the gathering along the scenic lake.

"On the occasion of the Chuncheon 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships and to mark the 45th U.N. International Day of Peace, it was inspiring to see participants from all around the world come together to take part in the Chuncheon Peace Walk," Choue said.

"This event reflects the unifying spirit of Taekwondo, bringing people together across nationality, culture and language in pursuit of a shared vision of peace. I hope the friendships formed along the beautiful Uiam Lake will endure long after the Championships have concluded, and that they inspire all of us to keep building bridges of understanding around the world."

Yook also highlighted the city's historic connection to international solidarity and its future aspirations.

"Chuncheon is a city with deep scars from the 1950-53 Korean War, and we remember the sacrifices made by nations around the world. As we prepare to welcome the new World Taekwondo headquarters and become a global capital for martial arts, we will fulfill the duty and responsibility given to our city."

The International Day of Peace holds a historic connection to the organization, having been first proposed to the U.N. in 1981 by GCS International founder Choue Young-seek, the late father of the World Taekwondo president.

World Taekwondo, together with GCS International, previously held a World Peace Walkathon on Jeju in 2018, prior to the Jeju Korea Open tournament.

Meanwhile, Chuncheon broke ground on Tuesday for the new World Taekwondo headquarters at Songam Sports Town, which is scheduled for completion in 2028.