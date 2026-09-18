Fold, crease, fly: Seoul opens registrations for paper airplane championship

Part high-stakes physics, part childhood pastime, Korea’s premier paper airplane tournament is landing at Yeouido Hangang Park on Oct. 10 — and the race to secure a spot begins this weekend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday it will open online registration Saturday at 10 am to select 700 competitors for the 16th annual Han River Paper Airplane Festival. Open to enthusiasts of all ages, the event routinely sells out online within 60 seconds as aviation buffs, families and precision craftsmen from across the nation rush to claim a spot.

The venue itself adds historical flair to the friendly rivalry.

Yeouido, now a dense financial district dominated by corporate headquarters, glass skyscrapers, and parliamentary buildings, served as the birthplace of Korean aviation as the site of the country's first civilian airfield in 1916. For nearly two decades, the annual festival has drawn on that heritage, transforming the lush riverside park into an open-air arena for grassroots aerodynamics and family entertainment.

The main tournament features two primary competitive disciplines judged strictly according to international paper aircraft standards. A total of 500 entrants will compete in the "Distance Flying" division — divided into four age brackets spanning from kindergarteners to adults — while 200 contestants will face off in "Airtime Endurance," where every fraction of a second in the air counts.

Following rigorous preliminary heats and final rounds throughout the day, 49 total victors will walk away with official medals, trophies, and formal commendations signed by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the head of the Future Hangang Project Headquarters.

Because the digital application window closes almost instantly every year, city organizers are expanding access for latecomers this fall. Recognizing that thousands of hopeful participants miss out on the initial online registration rush, the city has added a walk-in novelty event series that requires no advance sign-ups. This allows general park visitors on the day of the festival to join the festivities, with specific match rules and fun challenges to be revealed live on-site.

"The Han River Paper Airplane Festival, held on the historic grounds of Korea's first civilian airfield, has reached its 16th edition," said Park Jin-young, head of the Future Hangang Project Headquarters.

"Because online spots fill up almost instantly every year, we created on-site events so everyone can participate. We hope many citizens gather along the Han River this autumn to enjoy the crisp air and create lasting memories."

Registration opens online at 10 a.m. Saturday via the official Future Hangang Project Headquarters portal on a first-come, first-served basis.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.